MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2023: Discover Latest Lifestyle Products at Heart of Asean
"MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2023" Organized by Hong Kong-based Comasia Limited and co-organized by Worldex G.E.C Co., Ltd., MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2023 will be held from July 19 to 21, 2023 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).
The three-day event will bring together 500 booths, showcasing the latest lifestyle products and designs from Asia, including Gifts & Premiums, Houseware & Kitchen, Stationery, Travel & Sporting Goods, Lifestyle Products, Smart Green Home Zone, Outdoor Decoration & Furniture, etc.
Located at the heart of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Thailand is undoubtedly an important hub for sourcing and trading Asian-made consumer products. In August 2019, co-organized by Comasia, the inaugural Asia Lifestyle Expo was successfully held in Bangkok. It attracted 337 Asian exhibitors and close to 4,000 industry-leading buyers from 50 countries and regions.
This year, Asia Lifestyle Expo was rebranded as MEGA SHOW Bangkok and is set to be bigger, bringing together 300+ Asian exhibitors from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, United Kingdom, USA and Australia. Additionally, three pavilions are specially curated for Taiwan, Bangladesh and Smart Green Home Zone.
As an ideal platform for exchanging the latest market news and knowledge, “2023 China-Asean (Thailand) E-Commerce Development Forum Conference” will be held on July 19 and 20, with an aim to bring more cooperation opportunities and development paths to the E-Commerce industry. Relevant units and interested parties can now register online at Register click! and participate in the event.
For enquiry, please contact Comasia Limited at Tel: 02-6646488, 096-849-4448 or email to: [email protected] , [email protected] or visit www.megashowbangkok.com. And Facebook