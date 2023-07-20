EGCO, DGA to study and develop hydrogen value-chain business in Australia

This includes green hydrogen production at Boco Rock Wind Farm, New South Wales, Australia, an EGCO Group’s 100%-owned facility.

Thepparat Theppitak, President of Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group, said that EGCO Group realizes the importance of clean energy during the energy transition period in the power industry. Hydrogen, in particular, has a high potential to drive the transition of energy sources from fossil to green energy. Considering the rapid development of the hydrogen market, EGCO Group has seen a high potential for investment in hydrogen value-chain-related businesses.

This will not only ignite the New S-Curve but also support continuous business growth and drive the company towards its long-term goal which is to achieve net zero by 2050 and its business commitment of achieving “Cleaner, Smarter, and Stronger to Drive Sustainable Growth.