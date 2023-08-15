Bangkok Bank continues expanding its financial business in Asean

Chaiyarit further said that: "Being granted a license to provide custody services will enable the Bank to provide more comprehensive financial and investment services to financial institutional investors. This is in line with the attractive investment opportunities in Vietnam as its economy has high growth potential thanks to the high volume of foreign investment and the export sector."

Vietnam's domestic consumption is growing strongly since more than half the population is of working age. In addition, the Vietnam stock market has an average growth rate of 13% a year which is attracting foreign and Thai investors, and its mutual funds have been of constant interest to investors over the past few years.

"Bangkok Bank is a Thai financial institution with more than 62 years of experience in providing financial services in Vietnam. At the same time, the Bank has more than 30 years of experience in custodian services. both in Thailand and overseas. This, combined with its capable personnel, modern and secure system that meets international standards, and technology that can be connected to the Vietnam stock exchanges, enabled the Bank to meet the requirements of the SSC and qualify as a custodian service provider. Importantly, the fact that the Bank is the first and only Thai bank to be granted a license to provide full custody services in Vietnam reinforces the Bank's role as a leading regional financial institution and is in line with the Bank's vision," concluded Chaiyarit.