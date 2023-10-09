BTS Group to raise funds through debenture this month

TRIS Rating also revealed that its outlook reflects TRIS Rating's expectation that BTS Group's operating results will continue to improve due to an increase in revenue from Operating and Maintenance (O&M) services and a recovery in the advertising media business. In addition, the rating outlook reflects TRIS Rating's expectation that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will repay the outstanding receivables to the company in the imminent future.

BTS Group’s core business consists of 3M businesses.

First, MOVE business, which is a door-to-door transportation service provider for passengers with various modes of travel, including rail, road, water and air. Also, the Company is the pioneer of Sky Train operator for more than 20 years.

Second, MIX business or marketing comprehensive service provider in the form of Offline-to-Online (O2O) solutions, that uses Smart DATA to transform over 40 million insights from its advertising media business platform (Advertising), Digital Services Business (Digital Services), Distribution Business (Distribution)and business alliances to create effective marketing services as well as helping brands reach their target customers at every point of their journey to provide a better experience.

And lastly, MATCH business, which seeks new business opportunities and cooperation through the company's MIX and MOVE platform by sharing within the group of companies and among its business partners.

“We are ‘Beyond Transport Company’ as we are more than a mass transit services provide. Under our 3M strategy: MOVE, MIX and MATCH, allows us to expand into a variety of businesses with potential growth. This is consistent with the lifestyle of people in the digital era. We are confident this business model will be the driving force for the change for the better and will help improve our operation to be more efficient to promote strong and sustainable growth in the future. With all these factors, we believe that public will show large interest in investing in the company's debentures," said the Chief Financial Officer of BTS Group.

BTS Group has also affirmed its leadership in sustainability. It has been announced as the world's number 1 sustainable transportation company for three consecutive years by S&P Global. It is considered to be among the top 1% of leaders in the transportation and transportation infrastructure industry announced in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, a testament to our global sustainability leadership. This also reflects BTS Group’s commitment to operating within the sustainable business development framework.

Currently, the Company is in the process of filing the registration statement and the draft prospectus, which are yet to be effective.

