BIG partners with BG to cut carbon using climate tech

The MoU emphasizes the joint commitment of both companies to conduct their operations in alignment with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. This underscores the significance of adhering to these principles in fostering value-driven operational excellence and driving innovation.

Piyabut stated, “As a trailblazer in Climate Technology and a frontrunner in driving energy transition within the Thai industrial sector, BIG, a subsidiary of Air Products from the United States, remains steadfast in its commitment to global sustainability. Acknowledging the crucial importance of responsible energy usage, the creation of the Carbon Accounting Platform has played a pivotal role. This platform not only monitors but actively mitigates carbon emissions in the production process, addressing the sustainability requirements of industries that prioritize environmental stewardship.

"Our expertise will play a crucial role in assisting our business partners, and this collaboration represents a significant step forward in expanding the application of the Carbon Accounting Platform to the integrated packaging manufacturing sector. This solidifies our collective commitment towards achieving Net Zero goals."

Echoing this perspective, Silparat expressed, “BGC, as a producer and distributor of integrated packaging, is deeply committed to delivering innovative, quality, and environmentally friendly packaging products to consumers. Our collaboration with BIG introduces groundbreaking solutions, including a platform for planning and tracking, exemplified by the Carbon Accounting Platform from BIG. This initiative, tested for efficiency in our factories, aims to manage energy sustainably and efficiently reduce carbon emissions from the production process. It aligns seamlessly with BGC's overarching vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.”

In addition to carbon accounting, BIG and BGC are collaboratively exploring an unprecedented project that involves harnessing cutting-edge technology to enable the use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel source in glass furnaces.

This ambitious initiative aims to leverage cleaner and more efficient energy, extending to the adoption of hydrogen fuel for forklift trucks, facilitating their operation with hydrogen energy. The ongoing testing of this venture within the company’s factories is a significant step towards achieving the ultimate goal of a collective commitment to driving energy transition.

This shared objective, passionately embraced by BIG and BGC, is geared towards contributing to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by both companies. Furthermore, this collaboration serves as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, fostering innovation to meet sustainability imperatives within the industrial sector.