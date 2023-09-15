Empowering a sustainable and inclusive future with Just Transition Forum Asia
In a recent online forum held from September 6 to 8, the Just Transition Forum Asia (JTFA) brought together a diverse assembly of stakeholders.
This included Climate Action Network Southeast Asia, the Regional Climate and Energy Programme of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Asia, environmental groups, labour unions, and advocates for social justice. Conversations at the online forum revolved around the pivotal role that cities can play in leading the energy transition.
Kiriya Kulkolkarn, an associate professor at Thailand’s Thammasat University and a committee member of the National Labour Development Advisory Council, drew attention to the harsh consequences of surging energy prices, with vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of the burden. Those with lower incomes encounter difficulties accessing clean energy alternatives, mainly due to financial constraints and limited awareness.
The forum also stressed the significance of large corporations in the energy landscape. These corporate giants possess advantages like fuel storage capabilities, which smaller businesses often lack. This imbalance, combined with the ability of large corporations to pass on cost burdens by increasing prices, sometimes hampers the pursuit of clean energy initiatives. Concerns have been raised by the public regarding rising energy prices, with some attributing them to monopolistic practices in the energy sector.
Kanittha Tambunlertchai, an associate professor at Chulalongkorn University, posed a fundamental question: Why is a fair energy transition crucial for cities? With more than 50% of the global population residing in urban areas and urbanisation rates on the rise, cities are significant energy consumers and major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, the shift towards clean energy is essential to mitigate pollution originating from urban centres, underscoring the necessity of a just energy transition.
The forum also highlighted discussions on incorporating circular economy principles to facilitate an equitable energy transition. Thailand's current linear economic model, which revolves around resource exploitation and disposable goods, presents environmental challenges and risks of resource depletion. Transitioning to a circular economy, which prioritises resource reuse and waste reduction, aligns with the objectives of the energy transition by diminishing reliance on finite resources like fossil fuels. Several organisations, including the Bank of Thailand, are actively advocating sustainable finance and green taxonomies to support this transition.
Discussions also focused on gender-related issues in developing urban areas and fundamental rights for city residents.
Sneha Visakha, a Legal and Policy researcher at the Department of Anthropology of Brandeis University in the US state of Massachusetts, emphasised the need for cities to be livable for all, with a particular focus on women's lives, their everyday experiences, and aspirations. She stressed that women's care work and their roles in urban communities often go unacknowledged and urged the creation of cities where women are equal stakeholders in economic activities.
Addressing the concept of building sustainable feminist cities, Visakha highlighted the importance of designing transportation systems, including non-motorised and public transport, with a focus on women's needs. She cited initiatives in India that promote public transport for women by making state-run buses free.
The forum also addressed gender issues related to leadership and women's accessibility to employment in the energy sector. Phuong Tran, Founder of Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam), pointed out that despite Vietnam's leadership in renewable energy development, one out of five women is rejected from the workforce solely due to their gender.
Sanjukta Mukherjee, co-founder of the Sustainable Design Research Consortium, stressed that it's not just a matter of women finding jobs in the renewable energy sector but finding the right kinds of jobs that leverage the unique strengths women bring to the table, ultimately contributing to a just transition process.
In summary, the insights from the Just Transition Forum Asia underscored the pressing need for inclusive and sustainable strategies to drive the energy transition while recognising the pivotal role of cities and addressing gender-related challenges in urban development and the energy sector.