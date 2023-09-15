Empowering a sustainable and inclusive future with Just Transition Forum Asia

The forum also highlighted discussions on incorporating circular economy principles to facilitate an equitable energy transition. Thailand's current linear economic model, which revolves around resource exploitation and disposable goods, presents environmental challenges and risks of resource depletion. Transitioning to a circular economy, which prioritises resource reuse and waste reduction, aligns with the objectives of the energy transition by diminishing reliance on finite resources like fossil fuels. Several organisations, including the Bank of Thailand, are actively advocating sustainable finance and green taxonomies to support this transition.

Discussions also focused on gender-related issues in developing urban areas and fundamental rights for city residents.

Sneha Visakha, a Legal and Policy researcher at the Department of Anthropology of Brandeis University in the US state of Massachusetts, emphasised the need for cities to be livable for all, with a particular focus on women's lives, their everyday experiences, and aspirations. She stressed that women's care work and their roles in urban communities often go unacknowledged and urged the creation of cities where women are equal stakeholders in economic activities.

Addressing the concept of building sustainable feminist cities, Visakha highlighted the importance of designing transportation systems, including non-motorised and public transport, with a focus on women's needs. She cited initiatives in India that promote public transport for women by making state-run buses free.

The forum also addressed gender issues related to leadership and women's accessibility to employment in the energy sector. Phuong Tran, Founder of Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam), pointed out that despite Vietnam's leadership in renewable energy development, one out of five women is rejected from the workforce solely due to their gender.

Sanjukta Mukherjee, co-founder of the Sustainable Design Research Consortium, stressed that it's not just a matter of women finding jobs in the renewable energy sector but finding the right kinds of jobs that leverage the unique strengths women bring to the table, ultimately contributing to a just transition process.

In summary, the insights from the Just Transition Forum Asia underscored the pressing need for inclusive and sustainable strategies to drive the energy transition while recognising the pivotal role of cities and addressing gender-related challenges in urban development and the energy sector.