Liberal politician Thanathorn’s brother gets 4 months for bribery

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases slapped the younger brother of Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit with four months in jail over bribery charges.

Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit, CEO of Real Asset Development, was found guilty on Monday of paying a 20 million baht bribe to Prasit Apaipolcharn, who formerly worked at the Crown Property Bureau, and broker Surakit Tungwithoonwanit.

The bribe was allegedly paid in 2017 in return for securing the right to lease two plots of crown property. The plots are located in the heart of Bangkok in Soi Ruamruedee and the Chidlom area.