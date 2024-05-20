Liberal politician Thanathorn’s brother gets 4 months for bribery

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases slapped the younger brother of Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit with four months in jail over bribery charges.
Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit, CEO of Real Asset Development, was found guilty on Monday of paying a 20 million baht bribe to Prasit Apaipolcharn, who formerly worked at the Crown Property Bureau, and broker Surakit Tungwithoonwanit.
The bribe was allegedly paid in 2017 in return for securing the right to lease two plots of crown property. The plots are located in the heart of Bangkok in Soi Ruamruedee and the Chidlom area.
Both Prasit and Surakit were hit with jail sentences and released in December 2020.
Sakulthorn, meanwhile, was arraigned in court in August last year. He pledged innocence and the trial kicked off in September.
He was at court to hear the verdict on Monday and said he will seek a release on bail to file an appeal later in the day.
The court ruled that Sakulthorn had committed an offence that violated both Article 144 of the Criminal Code and Article 84 of the Corruption Prevention and Suppression Act.
Since both articles carry the same penalty of eight months in jail, the court invoked just one article to give him an eight-month term and commuted it by half on the grounds that he cooperated during the trial.