Seiha dismisses alarmist reports of artillery being trained on Thailand

Seiha took to social media this afternoon, June 16, to answer Thai accusations that Cambodia has “directed artillery toward Thai villages and military bases”.

“This is our national defence strategy. When we deploy weapons, it is to protect territorial integrity. Clearly, the target is aimed at potential enemies, as no military doctrine calls for artillery to be directed at its own territory,” he said.

“The peaceful approach involves negotiations between the two governments, covering political, economic and other aspects. The military option is the last resort. We are fully prepared to defend Cambodian territory, but have no ambition to invade neighbouring countries,” he added.

Seiha’s position was likely in response to a report in Thai media outlet The Nation, titled “Thai Army adjusts troop positions after Cambodian artillery aimed at border”.