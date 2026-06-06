Petrol and diesel prices fall by up to 1 baht as OR and Bangchak cut pump prices

SATURDAY, JUNE 06, 2026
Petrol and diesel prices fall by up to 1 baht as OR and Bangchak cut pump prices

OR and Bangchak cut petrol, gasohol and diesel prices by 70 satang to 1 baht per litre, with new Bangkok retail rates effective June 6

Fuel prices fell across major petrol, gasohol and diesel products on Saturday, after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced a fresh round of retail price cuts.

The reductions took effect on June 6, with petrol, gasohol and all diesel products lowered by 70 satang per litre. Premium diesel prices were cut more sharply, by 1 baht per litre.

Following the adjustment, Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax, were listed as follows:

Fuel prices fell across major petrol, gasohol and diesel products on Saturday after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced a fresh round of retail price cuts.

The reductions took effect on June 6, with petrol, gasohol and all diesel products lowered by 70 satang per litre. Premium diesel prices were cut more sharply, by 1 baht per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices fall by up to 1 baht as OR and Bangchak cut pump prices

Petrol and diesel prices fall by up to 1 baht as OR and Bangchak cut pump prices

Following the adjustment, Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax, were listed as follows:

Petrol and gasohol

  • Benzine: 52.19 baht per litre
  • OR Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Gasohol 98+: 53.44 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95: 42.60 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 42.23 baht per litre
  • E20: 37.60 baht per litre
  • E85: 33.54 baht per litre

Diesel

  • OR Super Power Diesel: 59.25 baht per litre
  • Regular diesel: 40.80 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 35.30 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 59.25 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Hi Diesel S: 40.80 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Diesel B20: 35.30 baht per litre
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