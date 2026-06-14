DOPA denies nationality law changes would open politics to foreign nationals

Three areas under review

According to DOPA, the proposed amendments cover three main issues.

The first concerns Section 7 bis, paragraph two, of the Nationality Act B.E. 2508, as amended in 1992. The proposal seeks to address the status of stateless and nationality-less persons by recognising certain cases as Thai nationality by birth, allowing those affected to exercise rights more equally as Thai citizens.

The second issue involves changing legal wording to align with Thailand’s marriage equality law. Terms such as “man”, “woman”, “husband” and “wife” would be replaced with more inclusive terms such as “person” and “spouse”.

The third issue concerns residence rights for people who previously held Thai nationality but later renounced, lost or had their nationality revoked, often after settling overseas and acquiring another nationality. DOPA said some former Thai nationals face difficulties returning to Thailand to visit relatives.

Academic proposal, not government policy

DOPA said the nationality-by-birth proposal had received academic support from Thammasat University’s Faculty of Law, which held a discussion on the rights of people born in Thailand who hold nationality under Section 7 bis.

However, the department stressed that academic support and public consultation do not mean the proposal has become government policy or a bill ready for parliamentary consideration.

It said any amendment must still go through the normal legislative process, including submission to the House of Representatives and a first-reading vote on whether lawmakers accept the principle of the draft law.

Safeguards remain in place

The department said Thailand’s current nationality approval process already contains strict rules and procedures. Officials have been instructed to consider applications carefully and thoroughly.

DOPA said it has also established the Anti-Registration Security Threat Working Group, or DOPA N.I.C.E., to investigate suspected corruption in nationality cases and take criminal or disciplinary action against state officials or individuals involved.

The department said it would continue to balance national security with human rights principles.

It reiterated that the proposed amendment has not passed Cabinet or parliamentary consideration, and that there is no legal change aimed at opening the way for foreign nationals to play a political role, as claimed online.