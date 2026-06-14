Thailand steps up child-labour protection with safe jobs and skills training

The Thai government has pledged to strengthen child-labour protection through tougher enforcement, skills training and more than 10,000 safe holiday job opportunities for students, as global figures show more than 138 million children remain in child labour, including over 54 million in hazardous work.
Captain Phatdarasami Thongsaluaykorn, deputy government spokesperson at the Prime Minister’s Office, said on World Day Against Child Labour, marked annually on June 12, that the government places high priority on protecting children and young people from inappropriate and unsafe labour.
She said the government is also promoting access to education, vocational development and age-appropriate work opportunities so that young people can gain experience safely and develop into an important force for the country’s future.
Citing the latest data from the International Labour Organization and UNICEF, the government said more than 138 million children worldwide are still affected by child labour.
Of that number, more than 54 million are working in conditions considered hazardous to their health and development.
Phatdarasami said the figures showed that protecting children’s rights remains a global challenge. In Thailand, Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat has instructed all agencies under the Labour Ministry to take concrete action, especially for vulnerable groups such as children from migrant-worker families and Thai children forced into work early because of economic hardship.
The Labour Ministry is pursuing three key measures to prevent child labour and improve young people’s quality of life.
The first is promoting safe work during school holidays. The ministry is working with more than 56 leading businesses nationwide to offer over 10,000 positions for students, allowing them to earn income and gain work experience under labour-protection laws.
The second measure focuses on vocational skills for young people who do not continue their studies. The aim is to help them move from unskilled work into skilled employment, with support from educational institutions before they enter the labour market.
The third measure is education on labour rights and workplace safety, helping young people understand their rights and avoid exploitation.
The government stressed that child-labour laws will continue to be strictly enforced.
Under Thai law, children under 15 are strictly prohibited from being employed. Those aged 15 to 17 may work only in legally permitted jobs and must receive proper welfare, regulated working hours and safety protections.
The government is also encouraging workplaces across the country to declare themselves free from child labour and labour trafficking. The move is intended to raise Thai labour standards in line with international expectations and strengthen confidence among global trading partners.
Phatdarasami said preventing child labour is not only about law enforcement, but also about creating opportunities for children and young people.
“The government believes every child should have the opportunity to learn and develop their full potential,” she said. “Preventing child labour is therefore not only about law enforcement, but also about creating educational opportunities, developing skills and protecting rights in a comprehensive way, so that children and young people can grow up safely and enjoy a good quality of life.”