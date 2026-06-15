US and Iran Reach Agreement to End War, Signing Set for Friday

Washington and Tehran agree on a preliminary pact to lift the port blockade, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and enforce an immediate ceasefire.

US and Iranian officials said on Sunday they had agreed on a framework to end their war, halt the US blockade of Iran, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The preliminary pact sent oil prices falling but leaves the fate of Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform around 5:30 pm local time in Washington (21:30 GMT) on Sunday.

His post came shortly after the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has served as a mediator, announced a deal had been struck early on Monday local time.

The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The precise terms were not immediately known. Sharif said in a post on X that the pact called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Lebanon has been a sticking point in negotiations, with Israel and Hezbollah ignoring calls from Trump and others to stop their attacks on each other in recent weeks.

In a statement, the secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would end permanently starting on Monday night.

There was no immediate reaction to the announcement from Israel, which has said it was not party to the US-Iran talks.

