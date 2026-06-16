Thailand retains 66 goods and services on price-control list

The Ministry of Commerce is moving ahead with continued controls on essential goods after the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services resolved to keep the list of 66 controlled goods and services for another year, while tightening supervisory measures on some items to cope with market volatility and global economic impacts.

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, said the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services, at its Meeting on Monday (June 15, 2026), reviewed controlled goods and services and set measures in line with circumstances and necessity under the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999.

The intention is to protect consumers and ensure fairness in goods prices and service charges, as well as to prevent goods prices and service charges from rising too rapidly and unreasonably, and to ensure sufficient goods for domestic consumption.

Suphajee said the Ministry of Commerce is responsible for monitoring and supervising the overall situation for essential goods and services that have a direct impact on the public.

The Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services considers which goods and services should be controlled and whether such controls are appropriate and in line with the situation of each item.