Thailand retains 66 goods and services on price-control list

The Ministry of Commerce is moving ahead with continued controls on essential goods after the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services resolved to keep the list of 66 controlled goods and services for another year, while tightening supervisory measures on some items to cope with market volatility and global economic impacts.
Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, said the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services, at its Meeting on Monday (June 15, 2026), reviewed controlled goods and services and set measures in line with circumstances and necessity under the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999.
The intention is to protect consumers and ensure fairness in goods prices and service charges, as well as to prevent goods prices and service charges from rising too rapidly and unreasonably, and to ensure sufficient goods for domestic consumption.
Suphajee said the Ministry of Commerce is responsible for monitoring and supervising the overall situation for essential goods and services that have a direct impact on the public.
The Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services considers which goods and services should be controlled and whether such controls are appropriate and in line with the situation of each item.
The intent of the law is the first consideration.
Each year, opinions are sought from government agencies, the private sector, operators, relevant associations and stakeholders in each product group, with information on production, marketing, costs and trade conditions used to ensure that supervisory measures are as appropriate as possible.
In addition to reviewing the list of controlled goods and services, the meeting also considered supervisory measures in line with the nature and circumstances of each good or service.
The measures range across several levels, including the most stringent measures, namely:
The committee will select the most appropriate and necessary measures for each item to ensure effective supervision, create fairness for producers, operators and consumers, and maintain the overall balance of the trade system and price stability.
For this year’s review, the meeting approved the continued designation of 66 goods and services as controlled items for another year, while retaining the measure requiring prices of goods and services to be displayed through both online and offline channels.
Of the 66 items, some will have supervisory measures adjusted to suit the situation of each product type.
The items for which measures will be increased are:
Measures will be reduced for products where volume and price conditions have returned to normal, such as alcohol-based hand sanitising products, rubber, face masks and ATK test kits.
Supervisory measures will be adjusted in line with current market conditions, while measures necessary for consumer protection will be retained as appropriate.
Suphajee added that the Ministry of Commerce will closely monitor goods prices, production costs and economic conditions, especially the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, which continues to affect the global economy, to ensure that supervision of goods and services is appropriate, balanced and does not affect the public, operators or Thai farmers.
“Being classified as controlled goods and services does not mean measures will be used to control sale prices in every case. It is a mechanism for monitoring and supervising fairness for all sectors. The Ministry of Commerce will continue communicating with the public to build understanding, because each controlled good or service has different supervisory measures depending on the nature of the item and market conditions,” Suphajee said.