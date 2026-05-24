Thai Commerce Ministry, China discuss premium goods and SME access

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, held a bilateral meeting with He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, on Saturday (May 23, 2026), during the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Suzhou, People’s Republic of China.

Suphajee said relations between the two sides were growing ever closer, particularly as last year marked the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations.

There was also the official visit to China by Their Majesties the King and Queen in November 2025, during which she expressed appreciation to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for their warm welcome.

Thailand also expressed appreciation for China’s latest national economic and social development plan, which gives importance to the digital economy and green economy.

The plan leads to high-quality development through the use of technology and innovation to upgrade the manufacturing sector, in line with Thailand’s development approach of adding value to products and strengthening the country’s competitiveness.

Suphajee added that she used the opportunity to propose a pilot project for cooperation between the two sides to upgrade Thai products into “high-quality goods” or “premium goods” for export to the Chinese market.