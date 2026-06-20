Four-stage ‘Super El Niño’ timeline warns Thailand to prepare for worsening crisis

Warning over extreme heat and marine impacts

Dr Thon added that during Phase 4, from February to May, Thailand will face extremely hot weather, with the feels-like temperature possibly reaching 50 degrees Celsius.

The unusual dryness will also increase the risk of forest fires and PM2.5 air pollution, particularly in April.

“In terms of marine ecosystems, Phase 4 will be the period when the sea is hit hardest because it coincides with Thailand’s summer. Sea temperatures will become very high, increasing the risk of coral bleaching, seagrass degradation and wider impacts on coastal aquaculture and fisheries,” he said.



Recommendations and impacts on stakeholders

This Super El Niño phenomenon is expected to affect many sectors.

The public:

People should prepare for extreme heat, take care of their health and store water for consumption and daily use.

Agriculture and business:

Dry spells and lower water availability will directly affect production costs, especially for farmers and coastal aquaculture operators who will face unusually warm seawater.

The government:

Authorities need to plan water management carefully and early, as water reserves towards the end of the year may not be sufficient for use during next year’s dry season.

“We are still in the first phase, when water can still be collected, so we should quickly store water as reserves. Once we enter Phases 2 and 3, water levels will decline, and the crisis will become most severe in Phase 4,” Dr Thon said.