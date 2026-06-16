Thailand faces prolonged El Niño risk as DCCE steps up response

Thailand faces a high risk of entering a prolonged El Niño phase from June 2026 to early 2027, with the phenomenon expected to peak towards the end of 2026, according to forecasts by leading global climate agencies.

The latest assessments by leading global climate agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, point in the same direction, indicating a 96–98% likelihood that the world will transition into El Niño conditions between June and July 2026, with the pattern likely to continue until early 2027.

Climate models also suggest that the phenomenon could reach its strongest phase between November 2026 and January 2027. Without adequate preparation, the event may affect economic and social systems and cause wider damage.

The government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has made disaster and environmental policy a key priority. Its agenda includes systematic water management and disaster prevention, the development of a national disaster insurance system, efforts to push Thailand towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and the balanced conservation and use of natural resources.

The Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE) has been assigned to drive proactive measures, including the development of a high-resolution climate database to support drought response, reduce losses and strengthen the country’s resilience. The department is also accelerating public awareness and adaptation guidance for people and relevant agencies.