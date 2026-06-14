Thai Cabinet notes neutral ENSO before El Niño, sets 9 water measures

Water levels in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area were reported as follows: Bang Phra Reservoir at 45 million cubic metres, or 39%; Nong Pla Lai Reservoir at 81 million cubic metres, or 50%; and Prasae Reservoir at 155 million cubic metres, or 52%.

For the three-day accumulated heavy-rain risk forecast from June 10 to 12, areas expected to receive more than 200mm of rain (the 10 highest-ranked areas) are Rayong province (Ban Khai, Wang Chan, Pluak Daeng and Mueang Rayong districts), Chanthaburi province (Makham and Khao Khitchakut districts), and Trat province (Mueang Trat and Khlong Yai districts).

Thailand enters the rainy season from May 1 to October 31 each year, except for the east coast of the South, where it begins on September 1 and ends on February 28 of the following year.

Lalida Perisvivatana, deputy government spokesperson, said the Cabinet had acknowledged 2026 rainy-season response measures proposed by the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC).

It assigned relevant agencies to strictly implement the measures and report the results to the NWRC for continuous monitoring and evaluation, in preparation for heavy rain, flooding, runoff, landslides and dry spells that may occur in many areas of the country.