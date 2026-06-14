Thai Cabinet notes neutral ENSO before El Niño, sets 9 water measures

Water levels in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area were reported as follows: Bang Phra Reservoir at 45 million cubic metres, or 39%; Nong Pla Lai Reservoir at 81 million cubic metres, or 50%; and Prasae Reservoir at 155 million cubic metres, or 52%.
For the three-day accumulated heavy-rain risk forecast from June 10 to 12, areas expected to receive more than 200mm of rain (the 10 highest-ranked areas) are Rayong province (Ban Khai, Wang Chan, Pluak Daeng and Mueang Rayong districts), Chanthaburi province (Makham and Khao Khitchakut districts), and Trat province (Mueang Trat and Khlong Yai districts).
Thailand enters the rainy season from May 1 to October 31 each year, except for the east coast of the South, where it begins on September 1 and ends on February 28 of the following year.
Lalida Perisvivatana, deputy government spokesperson, said the Cabinet had acknowledged 2026 rainy-season response measures proposed by the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC).
It assigned relevant agencies to strictly implement the measures and report the results to the NWRC for continuous monitoring and evaluation, in preparation for heavy rain, flooding, runoff, landslides and dry spells that may occur in many areas of the country.
The government has integrated the work of all agencies under nine key measures to prevent and reduce impacts on the public:
“The 2026 measures have been improved from the previous year, with greater emphasis on area-based data and advanced risk management, including monitoring vulnerable areas such as hospitals, elderly care homes and at-risk communities, linking data between agencies, establishing advanced risk monitoring points and preparing systematic post-disaster recovery plans.”
However, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives stated that, based on monitoring of the water situation and preparations for the 2026 rainy season, together with forecasts that ENSO is currently in a neutral phase and that El Niño is likely to develop in mid-2026 and continue into early 2027, the risk of low rainfall, dry spells and drought would increase in the next phase.
Accordingly, detailed water-management measures have been set out as follows:
Although the country is at a turning point between the rainy season and El Niño conditions, it cannot be assumed that the water situation will not affect people’s livelihoods or the overall economy.
Under current weather conditions, drought can be severe and rainfall can be heavy, making good management planning essential.