Thap Lan National Park warns against illegal land sales and transfers

The case concerns a long-running dispute over overlapping land in Thap Lan National Park.
There have been frequent reports that business groups or certain individuals have tried to buy up, assume rights to, or transfer land used by residents for their livelihoods.
Thap Lan National Park has issued an announcement prohibiting the purchase, sale or change of occupiers making use of land in the national park area, exercising authority under Section 20 of the National Parks Act 2019.
A closer look at the law, Section 20 of the National Parks Act 2019: the provision clearly states that any person in a national park must comply with the orders of competent officials.
Violations involving the purchase or sale of, or holding or occupying, national park land are punishable by imprisonment for four to 20 years, or a fine of THB400,000 to THB2 million, or both.
If the act covers more than 4 hectares, the penalty will be increased.