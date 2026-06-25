Thap Lan National Park warns against illegal land sales and transfers

The case concerns a long-running dispute over overlapping land in Thap Lan National Park.

There have been frequent reports that business groups or certain individuals have tried to buy up, assume rights to, or transfer land used by residents for their livelihoods.

Thap Lan National Park has issued an announcement prohibiting the purchase, sale or change of occupiers making use of land in the national park area, exercising authority under Section 20 of the National Parks Act 2019.