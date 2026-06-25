Bangkok heat index reaches 51.9°C, heightening heatstroke risk

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Bangkok heat index reaches 51.9°C, heightening heatstroke risk

Authorities urge Bangkok residents to reduce outdoor activities as the heat index reaches a dangerous 51.9°C, posing a severe risk of heatstroke.

  • Bangkok's heat index, the "feels like" temperature combining air temperature and humidity, reached a "Danger" level of 51.9°C.
  • Authorities have warned of a high risk of heatstroke and advised the public to limit outdoor activities, particularly between 11 am and 3 pm.
  • The government has identified eight vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, and has opened "heat escape rooms" as a protective measure.

The Environment Department and the Thai Meteorological Department have reported that Bangkok's heat index has reached the "Danger" level, peaking at 51.9°C.

Authorities warned residents of the high "feels like" temperature and the associated risk of heatstroke, advising the public to reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.

The government has also identified eight vulnerable groups requiring urgent monitoring and opened "Bangkok heat escape rooms" across the city.

The departments explained that the heat index represents the "feels like" temperature the body experiences, rather than the general air temperature.

This figure is calculated by combining air temperature with relative humidity.

Higher humidity reduces the body's ability to perspire, increasing perceived heat and the risk of heat-related illnesses.

An updated weather report for Thursday (June 25, 2026) indicated that Bangkok has entered the red zone.

Bangkok heat index reaches 51.9°C, heightening heatstroke risk

The government categorised the heat index into four severity levels with corresponding recommendations:

  • Heat index 27.0 - 32.9°C is at the "Watch" level. Recommendation: Follow heat warning news. Risk groups: Drink clean water frequently.
  • Heat index 33.0 - 41.9°C is at the "Warning" level. Recommendation: Reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm. Risk groups: See a doctor immediately if experiencing abnormal symptoms.
  • Heat index 42.0 - 51.9°C is at the "Danger" level. Recommendation: Observe your own symptoms. Risk groups: See a doctor immediately if experiencing abnormal symptoms.
  • Heat index >= 52°C is at the "Very Dangerous" level. Recommendation: Strictly avoid all outdoor activities. Risk groups: See a doctor immediately if experiencing abnormal symptoms.

Excessive heat can affect health directly and indirectly.

Early symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, rashes, red and swollen skin, and cramps, which can escalate to fatal heatstroke if left unattended.

Bangkok heat index reaches 51.9°C, heightening heatstroke risk

Authorities identified eight vulnerable groups requiring special care:

  1. Young children (aged 0-5)
  2. Elderly individuals (aged 60 and over)
  3. Pregnant women
  4. Patients or individuals with underlying health conditions
  5. Obese individuals
  6. People who consume alcoholic beverages
  7. People who work outdoors for prolonged periods (such as motorcycle taxi drivers, delivery riders, and construction workers)
  8. People exercising outdoors and tourists

The public can monitor the situation and access assistance through the following channels:

  • Real-time heat updates: AIR BKK application or LINE account
  • Emergency illness and heatstroke: Call the 1669 hotline immediately
  • Heat escape rooms: Locations are available at greener.bangkok.go.th/heat-escape-room

The Nation Editorial Team

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