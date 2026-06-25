Megabangna unveils THB6bn expansion for East Bangkok communities

Arnoud Bakker, Director of Market Strategy and Real Estate Development at Ikano Centres, Part of Ikano Retail, added that the original vision had helped transform Megabangna into one of ASEAN’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations.

“Our research has shown that Megabangna is the number one most recommended shopping centre among customers, achieving 95% brand awareness and 100% customer satisfaction.” he remarked, adding that the results reflected the trust placed in the destination by Thai consumers, tenants and partners.

Bakker noted that Megabangna’s performance over the past 14 years had strengthened confidence in its next stage of development. As consumer lifestyles continue to evolve, Megabangna and Megacity will also keep expanding and adapting, he explained.

“Our announcement today is not simply an expansion. It represents our belief in the future of Megabangna and Megacity, and our commitment to ensuring that it continues to evolve alongside the needs and aspirations of our customers and communities,” he added.

He also highlighted the strength of the partnership between Ikano Centres and Central Pattana, explaining that both companies believe the investment is moving in the right direction and that Megabangna, Bangna and Thailand still offer further long-term potential.

Bangna’s rising catchment and urban growth

Phoom Chirathivat, Head of Hotels and Alternative Investments at Central Pattana, described the announcement as a significant milestone for Megabangna and a reflection of the company’s commitment to Thailand, Bangna and Eastern Bangkok.

He explained that the second phase is more than a physical expansion, calling it a strategic 6 billion baht investment in the future of urban development that will create a more connected, sustainable and liveable destination for families, businesses and communities.

According to Phoom, Bangna is one of Bangkok’s fastest-growing districts, supported by rising affluence, a growing modern family population and evolving consumer expectations.

He noted that Megabangna’s immediate catchment area covers nearly 3 million people. When the wider surrounding area is included, the shopping centre can serve around 4.3 million people. Household growth in Bangna is also expanding by around 2.8% per year.

Phoom added that families in the area have strong purchasing power, with average household income of around 91,000 baht per month, among the highest levels in Bangkok.

Phoom also pointed to more than 30 office buildings, 15 international schools near the shopping centre, emerging ultra-luxury residential projects and a growing hotel market in the Bangna area.

Strategically located as a gateway to Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Eastern Economic Corridor, Bangna is well placed to benefit from Thailand’s next phase of economic and urban growth.

Under the Megacity Vision, the project is expected to become a leading destination in Eastern Bangkok and one of Thailand’s most ambitious urban developments, supporting economic growth, sustainable urbanisation and a better quality of life.

“This expansion is designed to respond to these changing needs and support Megabangna’s continued growth in the years ahead,” Phoom added.

Retail shaped by wellbeing and community

Maris Aboltins, Managing Director of Megabangna Shopping Centre and Megacity, explained that the future of retail is about much more than shopping, as customers increasingly seek experiences that enhance wellbeing, encourage meaningful connections and enrich everyday life.

He noted that quality of life has become a growing priority worldwide, while access to nature and wellbeing is increasingly seen as an essential part of daily living. This shift is also reflected in market trends, with the global longevity market projected to more than double by 2035, driven by demand for healthier, longer and better lives.

In Thailand, nearly half of consumers prioritise spending on health and wellbeing, while wellness-related expenditure continues to grow year after year.

“All these insights have shaped our vision for Megabangna’s next chapter and inspired us to create a destination that responds to the evolving needs of future generations,” Aboltins explained.

Guided by the project vision of “A Destination for a More Thoughtful Everyday”, the expansion goes beyond adding retail space. It aims to create more opportunities for people to spend quality time together, embrace healthier lifestyles and enjoy richer everyday experiences, while further strengthening Megabangna’s position as “Your Everyday Meeting Place” and contributing to the future of East Bangkok.

“This next chapter will reinforce Megabangna’s position as ‘Your Everyday Meeting Place’, while accelerating Megacity’s evolution into a more complete mixed-use destination for retail, dining, wellness and community life,” he added.

“Through the combined strength of Central Pattana and Ikano Centres, Megabangna will continue to play a leading role in shaping the future of East Bangkok and contributing to the next generation of urban living.”

Designed for future customers

The expansion translates these consumer insights into a new generation of lifestyle experiences designed around wellbeing, quality time and community.

Building on the success of Mega Park, the project will introduce new green and community-focused spaces that encourage movement, recreation and meaningful connection.

Inspired by Nordic design principles, the expansion emphasises openness, nature and human-centred experiences, creating spaces where people can connect, spend quality time and make Megabangna part of everyday life.

At this scale, the destination is positioned as unique in Thailand, reflecting Ikano Centres’ long-standing Meeting Place philosophy, where retail, community and everyday life come together in a more meaningful way.

Key highlights include Mega Skyline, a new green and community-focused destination spanning more than seven rai, with over 3,000 square metres dedicated to movement, recreation and active lifestyle experiences.

The expansion will also introduce Mega Loft, Eastern Bangkok’s largest social dining destination, covering 2,000 square metres and designed to bring people together through food, conversation and shared experiences.

In total, Megabangna will be home to more than 1,200 brands, the largest concentration of brands in Eastern Bangkok, up from the current 900.

The expanded retail offering will include more than 250 brands, including over 20 accessible luxury brands, alongside new-to-East-Bangkok concepts that bring fresh and distinctive experiences closer to home.

Together with an elevated retail and dining mix, expanded lifestyle offerings and seamless connectivity with the existing Megabangna, the expansion is designed to create a more integrated, experience-led destination for future generations.

Through the long-standing partnership between Ikano Centres and Central Pattana, Megabangna continues to evolve beyond shopping into a fully integrated mixed-use destination where retail, lifestyle, wellness and community come together in one place.