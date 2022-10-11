Megabangna unleashes four-legged fun with ‘School of Pets’

The lifestyle mall is transforming its seven-rai Mega Park into a fun-filled playground for “Mega Pet Day 2022: School of Pets” this weekend (October 15 and 16).

A variety of exciting classes will be offered to get tails wagging.

Visitors can capture a memorable moment by having their pet’s portrait drawn by one of four artists in the DOG/CAT Photos Portrait activity. Or they enjoy a dog show, before heading to the pet playground for some active leisure time with their four-pawed pal. Also available will be a canine wellbeing course led by an expert, as well as therapy dog shows to demonstrate how man’s best friends can enhance patients’ health and wellbeing. Elsewhere, visitors can meet and greet with cuddly cat and dog celebrities or watch the competitive fun of the dog race. Fashion-conscious owners can head to clothes class to make DIY scarves for their beloved pets. Just wanna chillax with your fur baby? Mega has you covered with a chillout zone serving food, drink and acoustic music in the shade of the lush green garden.