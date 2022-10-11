Megabangna unleashes four-legged fun with ‘School of Pets’
Weeks of Bangkok rain have poured cold water on fun times for pets and owners alike. So Megabangna has decided to brighten the gloom by schooling you and your favourite furry friend in how to have a good time together.
The lifestyle mall is transforming its seven-rai Mega Park into a fun-filled playground for “Mega Pet Day 2022: School of Pets” this weekend (October 15 and 16).
A variety of exciting classes will be offered to get tails wagging.
Visitors can capture a memorable moment by having their pet’s portrait drawn by one of four artists in the DOG/CAT Photos Portrait activity. Or they enjoy a dog show, before heading to the pet playground for some active leisure time with their four-pawed pal. Also available will be a canine wellbeing course led by an expert, as well as therapy dog shows to demonstrate how man’s best friends can enhance patients’ health and wellbeing. Elsewhere, visitors can meet and greet with cuddly cat and dog celebrities or watch the competitive fun of the dog race. Fashion-conscious owners can head to clothes class to make DIY scarves for their beloved pets. Just wanna chillax with your fur baby? Mega has you covered with a chillout zone serving food, drink and acoustic music in the shade of the lush green garden.
Special! Mega Smile Rewards members will receive extra benefits in the event:
• With the application for Mega Smile Rewards membership or 300 baht or more/receipt spent on participating stores, the customer can join the DOG/CAT Photo Portrait activity for free and receive a pet photo as a memory keepsake.
• Redeeming two Mega Smile Rewards points or spending 500 baht or more/receipt, the customer can participate in the Pet Painting activity for free to receive a drawing of the furry friend.
• Redeeming three points of Mega Smile Rewards or spending 600 baht or more/receipt, the customer can join the Customized Pet Scarf activity, where (s) he can design a DIY scarf for the animal companion.
• Applying for Mega Smile Rewards, the customer will receive a free chic stripe tote bag worth 150 baht!
This event is organized to reinforce Megabangna's "Your Everyday Meeting Place" concept. The shopping complex opens its door to welcome customers with any lifestyle. They can bring their pets into this pet-friendly area under the condition that the pets must remain in a stroller. Alternatively, the customers can borrow one at the reception counter. Moreover, pets and owners can enjoy taking a walk or exercising in Mega Park, covering more than seven rai. This place will serve as a community for pet lovers to meet and exchange ideas.