Megabangna gets spooky for Halloween

The landmark at MEGA HALLOWEEN: A CELEBRATION OF SOULS drew inspiration from Day of the Dead festival, where Mexicans commemorate the deceased family members or relatives.

These souls are believed to visit their homes for 24 hours to spend time with their loved ones. Megabangna conveys the happy and reuniting moment by creating a concert stage under the "Music of the Dead” concept.

On that stage, the characters and musicians will arise from death to play music for audiences.

Furthermore, customers can join fun-filled activities from October 22nd to 24th and from October 29th to 31st as below: