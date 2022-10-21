Megabangna gets spooky for Halloween
Megabangna is haunting Bangkok with “Mega Halloween: A Celebration of Souls” at its main entrance until October 31. Customers can rattle their bones to the tunes of a "Music of the Dead" concert performed by a skeleton crew of talented musicians.
The landmark at MEGA HALLOWEEN: A CELEBRATION OF SOULS drew inspiration from Day of the Dead festival, where Mexicans commemorate the deceased family members or relatives.
These souls are believed to visit their homes for 24 hours to spend time with their loved ones. Megabangna conveys the happy and reuniting moment by creating a concert stage under the "Music of the Dead” concept.
On that stage, the characters and musicians will arise from death to play music for audiences.
Furthermore, customers can join fun-filled activities from October 22nd to 24th and from October 29th to 31st as below:
• After applying for a Mega Smile Rewards membership, they can play a game to win a prize. All they need to do is to use a receipt with 3,000 baht spending or more per receipt or redeem three Mega Smile Rewards Points.
• Mega Smile Kids members get free trick-or-treat candies.
• After applying for a Mega Smile Rewards membership, the customers can redeem a receipt (with no minimum spending per receipt required) for a colourful Stripe Tote.
• Special! Only from October 29 - 31, the customers can apply for a Mega Smile Rewards membership or spend 3,000 baht or more per receipt to take a picture at the photo booth or receive a Halloween Tattoo for free.
Customers should not miss activities between October 29 - 31, such as “Parade of the Dead”, where actors and musicians will perform on stage.
Children will also receive free candies in the Trick and Treat Candy activity. Lastly, the customers will keep their precious memories by taking photos at the booth.