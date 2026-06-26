Sihasak: MoU 44 scrapped, credibility intact under new negotiation framework

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has confirmed that the cancellation of MoU 44 will not undermine Thailand’s international credibility, stressing that the move is intended to open a new framework for negotiations with Cambodia.
He made the remarks on Thursday (25 June 2026), outlining Thailand’s position on the ongoing compulsory conciliation process with Cambodia under international mechanisms.
Sihasak said both Thailand and Cambodia have already appointed two members each to a conciliation commission, and efforts are now focused on selecting an independent chairperson.
He noted that the appointment process is expected to take around 30 days after Thailand entered the compulsory conciliation framework.
Once established, the commission chair will facilitate hearings and submissions from both sides, with meetings expected either monthly or every two months depending on progress.
The foreign minister explained that Thailand decided to cancel MoU 44 because negotiations under the framework had continued for around 20 years without meaningful progress.
He said the intention is to reset discussions and allow talks to proceed under a new context that better reflects current realities.
Following discussions at the ASEAN meeting in Cebu, Thailand and Cambodia reportedly agreed to improve communication, build trust, avoid unilateral advantage-seeking, and prevent provocations both on the ground and in international forums.
Despite entering the formal conciliation process, Sihasak said bilateral discussions between Thailand and Cambodia remain essential.
He said that while the international process can provide recommendations, unresolved technical issues would still require direct bilateral engagement.
He added that negotiations could potentially shift between maritime and land-related issues depending on progress, including discussions under joint technical frameworks such as the JBC mechanism.
However, he noted that once the formal process begins, some previously agreed land discussions may need to be paused.
On MoU 43, Sihasak said the agreement has been useful in defining territorial discussions, but challenges remain over the use of a 1:200,000 scale map, which is not accepted by Thailand.
He said Thailand can also present 1:50,000 scale maps and additional supporting data, while modern technologies can further improve accuracy in border demarcation.
He did not confirm whether MoU 43 would be cancelled, saying instead that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains open to public views and continues to communicate developments transparently.
Sihasak said Thailand’s decision to engage in compulsory conciliation is consistent with its obligations under international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), of which Thailand is a party.
He warned that rejecting the process could harm Thailand’s credibility in future international negotiations and limit its ability to appoint its own conciliators.
“We are part of the international system. There are rules we must follow,” he said.
The foreign minister reaffirmed that participating in the conciliation process does not weaken Thailand’s sovereignty.
He said Thailand will continue to defend its national interests while seeking mutually acceptable, win-win outcomes with Cambodia.
He added that different scenarios may emerge during negotiations, but Thailand remains committed to dialogue, legal frameworks and practical solutions that both sides can accept.