Sihasak: MoU 44 scrapped, credibility intact under new negotiation framework

Thailand moves to reset Cambodia talks under new framework

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has confirmed that the cancellation of MoU 44 will not undermine Thailand’s international credibility, stressing that the move is intended to open a new framework for negotiations with Cambodia.

He made the remarks on Thursday (25 June 2026), outlining Thailand’s position on the ongoing compulsory conciliation process with Cambodia under international mechanisms.

Conciliation process underway with committee formation

Sihasak said both Thailand and Cambodia have already appointed two members each to a conciliation commission, and efforts are now focused on selecting an independent chairperson.

He noted that the appointment process is expected to take around 30 days after Thailand entered the compulsory conciliation framework.

Once established, the commission chair will facilitate hearings and submissions from both sides, with meetings expected either monthly or every two months depending on progress.