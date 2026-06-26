Fastening the First Button: ATTA Backs Tourism and Culture Ministry

The Association of Thai Travel Agents urges the state to pivot from basic holiday promotion to a high-yield, cross-sector 'Visitor Economy'.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has urged the government to fundamentally overhaul the structure and mission of its proposed new ministry, arguing that the country must pivot away from traditional holiday promotion towards a high-yield, cross-sector "Visitor Economy".

In a strategic proposal submitted to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the association outlined a blueprint for the transitioning body, which is expected to change its focus from sports to culture. The restructure is slated for Cabinet consideration by July 2026.

According to ATTA, the new Ministry of Tourism and Culture must not merely exist as an administrative realignment. Instead, it should be designed around the core principle of a "tourism-led economic transformation"—positioning the sector as the primary, immediate engine for national economic growth during a critical period of industrial transition.

Modern visitor spending functions as a deeply integrated network, connecting all corners of the country from agriculture and local manufacturing to transport, logistics, and medical wellness.

Spending by international visitors triggers simultaneous financial circulation across this entire macroeconomic supply chain, making it a vital mechanism for generating value for the broader economy.

