People’s Party congratulates Chadchart on Bangkok governor win

People’s Party executives held a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok at 7.35pm on Sunday (June 28), after unofficial results from the Bangkok and Pattaya elections began to take shape.

The briefing was led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, People’s Party leader, together with Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, the party’s candidate for Bangkok governor, and Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, the party’s secretary-general.

Natthaphong explained that, after monitoring the results in both Bangkok and Pattaya, the figures remained unofficial but the latest trend in the Bangkok race made it almost certain that Chadchart Sittipunt would return as Bangkok governor for a second term.

He thanked voters who turned out in both elections and also congratulated Chadchart on the outcome.

In Pattaya, Natthaphong noted that the latest figures suggested the People’s Party candidate for Pattaya mayor may fall short in this election. The party would continue following the results for Pattaya City Council seats, he added.