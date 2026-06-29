One injured as PT petrol stations attacked in Yala and Pattani

Security officials in the area described the attacks at all three sites as similar in nature. The suspects were reportedly a group of about six young men who arrived on two motorcycles. All were dressed entirely in black.

Upon reaching the targeted petrol stations, the group split into two teams. One team acted as lookouts and threatened members of the public and station employees, forcing them to leave the area and clearing the way for the attack.

The other team then moved inside and planted suspicious objects, which led to explosions and fires.