One insurgent killed in clash as security forces raid southern Thailand

A combined security task force surrounded a suspected insurgent hideout in Huay Tao Village, Moo 7, within the Khuha subdistrict of Saba Yoi district on Thursday, September 11.

The operation, initiated based on intelligence suggesting that insurgents were hiding in the area, escalated into a gun battle when the suspects opened fire on the security forces.

The insurgents retreated to the mountains behind the village, prompting authorities to implement a tight lockdown around the area to prevent their escape.

During the operation, traces of blood were found leading toward the mountains, suggesting the possibility of injured insurgents. Forensic teams were called in to gather additional evidence. Security forces maintained a 24-hour perimeter around the area while continuing their search.