Two injured in bomb attack in Narathiwat

A backhoe driver lost his leg after triggering a bomb trap laid by insurgents at a mine in Narathiwat on Tuesday, while another worker was also injured, police said.

The explosion occurred at a mine in Ban I-suare village, Tambon Chang Puak, Chanae district, injuring two workers.

One of the victims was identified as Subree Taye, who lost his right leg after stepping on a wire that set off a homemade bomb. The second worker was not identified, and his condition was not immediately clear.

