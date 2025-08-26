Two injured in bomb attack in Narathiwat

A backhoe driver lost his leg after triggering a bomb trap laid by insurgents at a mine in Narathiwat on Tuesday, while another worker was also injured, police said.
The explosion occurred at a mine in Ban I-suare village, Tambon Chang Puak, Chanae district, injuring two workers.
One of the victims was identified as Subree Taye, who lost his right leg after stepping on a wire that set off a homemade bomb. The second worker was not identified, and his condition was not immediately clear.
Police said the mine had earlier been attacked by Muslim insurgents on August 21, when a truck was set on fire.
On Tuesday, Subree had been assigned to drive a backhoe to clear debris from the August 21 attack. While walking to the living quarters to collect tools, he accidentally kicked the wire connected to the bomb, triggering the blast.