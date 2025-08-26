Two injured in bomb attack in Narathiwat

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025

Two workers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack as insurgent trap explodes at a mine, leaving one man with his leg blown off, police confirm.

A backhoe driver lost his leg after triggering a bomb trap laid by insurgents at a mine in Narathiwat on Tuesday, while another worker was also injured, police said.

The explosion occurred at a mine in Ban I-suare village, Tambon Chang Puak, Chanae district, injuring two workers.

One of the victims was identified as Subree Taye, who lost his right leg after stepping on a wire that set off a homemade bomb. The second worker was not identified, and his condition was not immediately clear.
 

Police said the mine had earlier been attacked by Muslim insurgents on August 21, when a truck was set on fire.

 

On Tuesday, Subree had been assigned to drive a backhoe to clear debris from the August 21 attack. While walking to the living quarters to collect tools, he accidentally kicked the wire connected to the bomb, triggering the blast.

