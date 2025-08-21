Southern army chief orders manhunt for Narathiwat car bomb attackers

Fourth Army Area commander Lt Gen Paisan Nusang on Thursday visited a road checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district where Muslim insurgents carried out a car bomb attack on Wednesday night, and ordered an accelerated manhunt for the attackers.

On Wednesday night, four village defence volunteers were injured when a group of insurgents sent a black Toyota Yaris sedan to crash into the road checkpoint in Ban Khok Ma Fuang village, Tak Bai.

The car, packed with a home-made bomb, exploded before the defence volunteers at the checkpoint exchanged fire with the insurgents, forcing them to retreat.