Troops injured in vehicle accident while pursuing insurgents in Songkhla

An armored personnel carrier overturned and fell into a steep roadside, injuring some troops while they were pursuing a group of suspected insurgents in Songkhla on Thursday.

The accident occurred at 10:20 AM after the personnel carrier was chasing a group of insurgents.

The chase followed an exchange of gunfire between the troops and the insurgents when the troops were deployed to check Ban Huay Tao village in Songkhla’s Sabayoi district that morning.