Alleged insurgent suspect linked to recent petrol station attacks shot dead

An alleged insurgent leader suspected of being linked to coordinated bomb and arson attacks on 11 PTT petrol stations in Thailand’s deep South was killed while resisting arrest in Yala on Tuesday morning.

Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, said Nasruloh Sama, 37, was killed during an eight-hour shootout with police and soldiers at a house in Ban Pohyani village, tambon Sateng Nok, Mueang district, Yala.

Nasruloh’s death prompted police and the Fourth Army Area to step up security in the three southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat amid fears of reprisals by insurgent groups.