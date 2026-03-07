Gold rises on weak US jobs data, rate-cut hopes

Global gold prices moved higher overnight following the release of US employment data, although they remained on track to post their first decline in five weeks. As hiring contracted, markets increased expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in July.

Reuters reported that gold prices rose on Friday (March 6, 2026) after weaker US employment data kept hopes alive for a US Federal Reserve rate cut. However, bullion was still set for its first weekly fall in five weeks, as a stronger dollar limited the upside.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $5,149.14 per ounce at 1:31 p.m. US Eastern Time (18:31 GMT), but was down 2.4% for the week. US gold futures for April delivery closed 1.6% higher at $5,158.70.

“An astonishingly weak employment report, showing a huge loss of private-sector jobs along with higher wages, suggests stagflationary conditions. Let’s see whether that will be enough to help gold recover from this disappointing week,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

Data showed that non-farm payrolls fell by 92,000 jobs last month, compared with economists’ expectations for an increase of 59,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%.

On the geopolitical front, Israel launched heavy strikes on Beirut after ordering residents to evacuate all southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, marking a major expansion of the war with Iran that Israel began last week alongside the United States.