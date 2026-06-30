Search under way after Samut Prakan pontoon accident

A search operation is under way in Samut Prakan after a pontoon accident near a pier in Phra Samut Chedi district left two people injured and one person missing.

The incident was reported at 12.22pm on June 30, when the Pom Phra Chul Disaster Relief Radio Centre received an alert about a pontoon accident near a pier opposite Soi Suksawat 84 on Suksawat Road in Phra Samut Chedi district.

Police from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, rescue teams, marine police, divers and other relevant agencies were deployed to the scene after reports that three people had fallen into the Chao Phraya River during work in the area.





Rescue teams initially found strong currents at the scene and launched an urgent operation to bring the victims out of the water.

Two people were rescued. One was given first aid before being rushed to Paolo Phra Pradaeng Hospital, while another was brought safely ashore and later sent to hospital after receiving assistance from rescue workers.

One person remains missing. Divers and rescue teams have continued searching the river by boat and underwater, despite difficulties caused by the current.