China and Thailand: At a New Starting Point, Stride on a New Journey

July 1, 2026 marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

Over the past 105 years of trials and hardships, the Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people in achieving a great leap from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong, and has brought about two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. In particular, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China has historically eradicated absolute poverty, comprehensively entered a stage of high-quality development, and steadily maintained its position as the world’s second largest economy. Its international influence has been significantly enhanced, deeply interconnected and mutually reinforcing with the rest of the world, continuously creating broad development opportunities for Thailand and other countries across the globe.

The Communist Party of China has always pursued an independent foreign policy of peace. It is dedicated to pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation and human progress and world harmony. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, China is committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, actively implements the four major global initiatives, and advocates a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation. China is unwavering in its role as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods. It has always been a trustworthy and reliable partner for Thailand.