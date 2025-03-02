Stories of China-Thailand Friendship: A Stellar Example in Asia and Beyond

As more Chinese and Thai youngsters come to appreciate the beauty of and the connection between the two cultures, these modern-day friendship envoys will surely find new ways to carry forward their common legacies.

Standing together for shared economic opportunities

Narumit Hinshiranan is one of many who experienced first hand China’s economic success story. He first worked in China in the late 1980s when the country was in the early days of reform and opening up. When he returned to serve as Consul General of the Thai Consulate General in Chengdu in the late 2000s, he was impressed by the rapid, “earth-shaking” progress that had taken place throughout the country, including but not limited to the spectacular 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

In fact, Thailand was a pioneer in terms of casting a vote of confidence for China’s growth. When China rolled out the reform and opening up policy in 1978, Charoen Pokphand Group—more widely known in China as Zhengda—immediately saw opportunity. It became the very first overseas investor in the Chinese mainland and the first foreign company registered in the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone since 1978. Today, the Group is one of the leading agri-food players in China. It is more than a participant in and beneficiary of China’s development. It is a witness of and contributor to trust and friendship between China and Thailand.

A Chinese saying goes, one does not forget those who dug the well when drinking water from it. The Chinese are a grateful people most ready to reciprocate the kindness received. In recent years, Chinese investment flocking into Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor has created local jobs, brought in high-end technologies, and provided strong impetus for Thailand’s industrial upgrading. On the path toward prosperity, the two countries continue to support each other.

Recently, Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra paid a successful visit to China, receiving warm hospitality from the Chinese people. The event marked the first top-level visit between the two countries after Thailand became a BRICS Partner at the beginning of this year. During the visit, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting cooperation on economic and other fronts, expanding people-to-people exchanges as a cornerstone of bilateral ties, and advancing shared growth across the region, and also expressed their full confidence in furthering the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

In the Golden Jubilee year of 2025, China and Thailand have ample opportunities to renew their historical bonds and write new chapters in building a community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability. In doing so, they can contribute to a better Asia and a better world.

Yi Fan

Yi Fan is a Beijing-based political commentator.

