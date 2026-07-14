EU plans tougher social media limits for children under 13

The European Union is preparing major measures to restrict social media access for children across its 27 member states, with a focus on protecting those under the age of 13.
The move aims to improve digital safety and reduce children’s exposure to inappropriate content, as well as online usage patterns that could lead to addiction.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, July 14, that the commission was considering proposals from two experts who recommended a tiered access system for social media, designed to protect children according to their age and development.
Under the proposal, children under the age of 13 would be allowed to use social media only for limited periods and under the supervision of parents, teachers or guardians.
As children grow older, especially during their teenage years, restrictions would gradually be eased in line with their maturity and ability to use digital media safely.
Von der Leyen said the key question today was no longer whether children face risks online, as the answer is already clear. The real question, she said, is how governments should design measures to ensure that children begin using the internet in the safest possible way.
“It is clear that we need age-appropriate restrictions on access to online platforms,” she said.
The European Commission President said the experts’ recommendations were likely to be developed into formal policy.
The European Commission is expected to prepare a full proposal after the summer, with details likely to be announced in the State of the Union speech scheduled for September.
If approved, the measures would mark one of the EU’s most significant efforts to set standards for protecting children from risks on online platforms.
Von der Leyen said the new measures may not be limited only to social media platforms.
They could also cover other digital services with features considered unsuitable for children, or those designed to encourage addictive behaviour, such as automatic content recommendation systems and features that prompt continuous use.
She described the idea as “Social Media Plus” — a broader regulatory approach to risky online platforms, rather than focusing only on social media.
Several countries have already introduced, or are considering, measures to restrict children’s and young people’s use of social media. These include Australia, the United Kingdom, China, India and the United States.
Most of these measures target popular platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
Although platform operators say they already have measures to protect child users and minimum-age requirements for registration, regulators in many countries believe existing safeguards remain insufficient to address inappropriate content, online addiction and the impact on children’s mental health.
Analysts say that if the EU proceeds with the legislation, it could put pressure on major technology companies to improve age-verification systems, strengthen content screening and redesign platforms to better suit users in different age groups.
The move could also become a new international benchmark for digital regulation.