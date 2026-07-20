Anutin and Zhao set four priorities for stronger Thai-China ties

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, agreed in Beijing on Monday (July 20) to advance cooperation across four priority areas as the two countries marked 51 years of diplomatic relations.
The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People at 9.30am local time. Before the talks, Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square.
Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek reported that both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward the longstanding friendship between Thailand and China.
They also agreed to pursue practical cooperation in emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, space technology and sustainable environmental management, while strengthening ties between the two countries’ legislatures.
The prime minister outlined four key areas in which Thailand and China would advance cooperation:
Anutin supported closer exchanges between the two legislatures, particularly in legislative affairs, and invited Zhao to visit Thailand. The proposed trip would be the first such visit in 15 years.
The prime minister expressed confidence that stronger cooperation between the governments and legislatures of Thailand and China would create economic opportunities, enhance security and contribute to long-term regional stability.
Zhao welcomed the success of Anutin’s first official visit to China as prime minister, including his participation in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026 and his courtesy call on President Xi Jinping.
He emphasised the importance of translating agreements between the two countries into practical action that would deliver tangible benefits to their people.
Zhao noted that China was ready to support Thailand in advancing cooperation in modern and emerging sectors, including AI, digital technology, space, healthcare, environmental protection and clean energy.
The two countries would also strengthen coordination through international and regional mechanisms, including ASEAN-China cooperation and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation framework, while upholding international principles under the United Nations framework.
Zhao praised cooperation between the Thai and Chinese legislatures and proposed further exchanges on legislative approaches to environmental protection and sustainable development.
He also conveyed his good wishes and extended invitations to the president and deputy president of Thailand’s Parliament to visit China at the earliest opportunity.