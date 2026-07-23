Power tariff held at 3.95 baht through year-end

Decision follows regulatory framework

The commission said its decision complied with Sections 65 and 67 of the Energy Industry Act of 2007, which require regulated service charges to reflect genuine costs and be determined transparently, fairly and in a manner that can be scrutinised.

Clause 34 of the commission’s 2021 electricity-tariff framework also allows clawback funds to be used, where appropriate, to reduce consumer charges, ease the effects of a crisis and support tariff stability in subsequent regulatory periods.

Public consultation draws seven comments

The regulator held an online consultation from July 13 to 20. Details of the proposed tariff options were viewed 445 times by 168 visitors, while seven comments were formally submitted.

Some respondents expressed concern over household expenses and urged the authorities to maintain the existing tariff. The commission considered the feedback alongside fuel-cost projections, outstanding financial obligations and the potential effects on electricity users.

LNG prices and geopolitical risks under watch

The commission will continue monitoring global energy prices, liquefied natural gas costs, foreign-exchange movements and geopolitical developments when calculating future electricity tariffs.

It said subsequent rates would need to reflect appropriate costs transparently and fairly while limiting the effect on consumers and preserving the security of Thailand’s energy system.

The regulator will formally notify the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Provincial Electricity Authority so that the approved rate can be applied to bills covering September through December.

The Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission is also studying measures assigned to it following a National Energy Policy Council resolution on July 15. Details are being prepared with the relevant agencies before being submitted to the commission for further consideration and implementation.