King Power tests buyer interest in Leicester City

King Power has hired investment bank Citi to test buyer interest in Leicester City, raising the prospect of an end to 16 years of Thai ownership.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday (July 22) that the travel retail group controlled by the Srivaddhanaprabha family was considering a sale. Citi has begun presenting information about the club to several prospective investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

No asking price has been disclosed, and the discussions may not lead to a deal.

Sky Sports News separately reported that an unnamed Middle Eastern group had shown serious interest in buying the club.

Leicester City and Citi declined to comment. King Power had not publicly responded to the reports.

From Premier League glory to League One

King Power founder Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010, when the club were a mid-table Championship side.

They reached the Premier League four years later and, under Italian manager Claudio Ranieri, completed one of football’s greatest upsets by winning the 2015-16 title.

Leicester remained competitive after that triumph, finishing fifth in the Premier League in both 2020 and 2021. They also won the FA Cup for the first time in 2021.

Control of the club passed to Vichai’s son, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, after Vichai died in a helicopter crash outside the stadium in October 2018.

The club’s decline accelerated after the Covid-19 pandemic. Leicester were relegated from the Premier League in 2023, returned as Championship winners a year later and dropped out of the top flight again in 2025.

A second successive relegation followed in the 2025-26 season, sending the former English champions into League One.