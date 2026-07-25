Princess Bajrakitiyabha remembered as a princess of the people

At the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the project in 2016, Her Royal Highness expressed her royal aspiration:

“I began this project partly because I was inspired by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who worked to help disadvantaged people in Thai society. Another reason was that, after studying law and later working in related fields, I saw that disadvantaged groups could not access the justice system. This became the origin of my work to help disadvantaged people in the justice process, beginning with prisoners.”

From Kamlangjai to the Bangkok Rules

Her Royal Highness placed particular importance on pregnant inmates, female prisoners, and young children in correctional facilities, emphasizing basic rights and opportunities for innocent children. In one royal remark, Her Royal Highness observed:

“Children born in prison have done nothing wrong. They should have the opportunity to grow up with quality care and receive proper treatment in line with hygiene principles.”

During a visit to monitor the work of the Kamlangjai Project at Khae Noi Temporary Prison in Phetchabun, Her Royal Highness observed behavioural development programmes and the application of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy. The Princess spoke closely with inmates, listened to them, and offered encouragement:

“I am glad to meet everyone today. The work here may be hard, but it is not overcrowded. If, in the future, you can learn vocational skills and use them to build good livelihoods, you may become role models for the project.”

Her Royal Highness’s perseverance not only helped those who had made mistakes in Thailand, but also helped the country advance international justice standards through the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders, widely known as the Bangkok Rules.

“Punishing offenders is necessary under the law. But returning good people to society and giving them the opportunity to begin their lives again is also important in helping build a safe and sustainable society.”

Friends in Need (of “Pa”) in times of hardship

Her Royal Highness’s compassion is also deeply remembered through her work with the Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society, especially during natural disasters and times of hardship.

Her Royal Highness played a leading role in fundraising, sorting relief supplies, and personally visiting flood victims in remote areas. However difficult the journey, Her Royal Highness would make her way through water and mud to deliver survival bags and relief to affected people in time.

On every occasion, Her Royal Highness reminded officials and volunteers of the heart of disaster-relief work. In one royal message, Her Royal Highness emphasised:

“Helping disaster victims must be done quickly and thoroughly, because the suffering of the people cannot wait. We must pay attention to every detail so that the items sent to them can truly ease their hardship.”

On another occasion, while mobilising assistance and receiving donations, Her Royal Highness spoke with clarity and sincerity before the people to reassure donors:

“When we receive money, we do not use it for anything else. Every baht goes to the Friends in Need (of ‘Pa’) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society, to help our brothers and sisters who are truly suffering.”

The passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha has brought tears and profound sorrow to the Thai people. Yet Her Royal Highness’s royal work, compassion and dedication to justice, opportunity and relief for those in hardship will remain in the hearts of the people for generations to come.

Source: www.thailand.go.th