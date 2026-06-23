BEM executives and staff honour HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), led by Dr Sombat Kitjalaksana, managing director, together with the company’s executives and employees, took part in a ceremony to pay tribute and express profound gratitude for the boundless royal benevolence of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

The ceremony took place at BEM’s headquarters in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on Monday (June 22), with executives and staff attending in a show of unity.