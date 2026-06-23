BEM executives and staff honour HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), led by Dr Sombat Kitjalaksana, managing director, together with the company’s executives and employees, took part in a ceremony to pay tribute and express profound gratitude for the boundless royal benevolence of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.
The ceremony took place at BEM’s headquarters in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on Monday (June 22), with executives and staff attending in a show of unity.
On this occasion, Dr Sombat laid a garland before the royal portrait as a gesture of respect. Representatives of the company’s executives and employees then delivered a tribute before participants observed a moment of silence to express their loyalty and humbly commemorate Her Royal Highness’s boundless grace.
The executives and employees of BEM pledged to embrace Her Royal Highness’s royal initiatives and working principles as guidance for their operations.
The company remains committed to developing Thailand’s expressway and electric rail mass-transit systems, contributing to the sustainable advancement of the country’s transport services sector.