Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends nine routes from Suvarnabhumi

Thai AirAsia has announced it will temporarily suspend services from Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) from July 15 to September 30, then resume operations on October 1.

During the period, the airline will suspend all flights on the nine routes it had operated from Suvarnabhumi.

The decision forms part of its flight-network adjustment plan.

The move follows Thai AirAsia’s earlier reduction of average capacity by 30% in May and June because of sharply higher aviation fuel costs and slower travel demand in the middle of the year.