China\'s third aircraft carrier begins its maiden sea trial

As one of the most important military hardware China is working on, the Fujian was officially unveiled in June 2022 in Shanghai as it was towed out of its dry dock at the China State Shipbuilding Corp's Jiangnan Shipyard.

Upon its completion, the gigantic vessel will displace more than 80,000 metric tons of water. It will be the largest and mightiest warship any Asian nation has ever built, as well as the world's biggest non-American aircraft carrier.

Currently, the Navy operates two aircraft carriers — the CNS Liaoning and the CNS Shandong. Both have a standard displacement of around 50,000 tons and a conventional propulsion system, and they use a ski jump method for launching fixed-wing aircraft.