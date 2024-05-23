What causes turbulence and is climate change making it worse?

3. Is turbulence increasing due to climate change?

In a study published in 2023, Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading, said severe clear air turbulence over the North Atlantic Ocean had increased by more than 50 % from 1979 to 2020.

Roth from NUS said the increase in clear air turbulence had to do with climate change, which alters the jet stream.

Jet streams are relatively narrow bands of strong winds that occur at higher altitudes. This is typically the height at which commercial aircraft cruise because the planes can fly more efficiently.

Prof Yim, who is also the principal investigator at NTU’s Earth Observatory of Singapore, said air temperature increases at different rates, depending on the distance from the ground. This uneven warming leads to turbulence as the air moves at different speeds.

“The projections are that with climate change, clear air turbulence will increase by a factor of two or three,” he said.

Winston Chow, a professor of urban climate at the Singapore Management University, noted, however, that the 2023 study does not mention the situation in Southeast Asia or the Andaman Sea, where SQ321 encountered turbulence.

A 2021 study by the University of Arizona found that the position of the North Atlantic jet stream could move out of its range of natural variability by as early as 2060 if the level of greenhouse gas emissions does not come down.

The study said this will have “potentially drastic weather-related consequences for societies on both sides of the Atlantic”.

4. How can passengers keep themselves safe?

Data from the NTSB, which is the Agency for Civil Transportation Accident Investigations in the US, showed that from 2009 to 2018, the most commonly reported activity for passengers who were injured in a turbulence-related accident was when they were using, waiting for or walking to or from the toilet.

The next most commonly cited activity was while they were seated without their seat belts.

Experts said passengers should keep their seat belts fastened at all times.

Retired commercial pilot, Steven Khoo, said the pilots and cabin crew are always doing their best to keep passengers safe, and passengers should also be thinking about their own safety.

Just as drivers and passengers stay belted up in a car, it is logical that those travelling in an aeroplane should also be buckled in, he added.

Michael Daniel, who had served as a safety inspector and an accident investigator at the FAA, said that based on the pictures of the aftermath of the turbulence on SQ321, the accident was among the worst he had seen in 30 years.

Daniel, who is the managing director of an aviation consultancy, said: “It is a good safety practice to always be diligent and stay buckled up because you never know what can happen next.”

Lee Nian Tjoe

The Straits Times

Asia News Network