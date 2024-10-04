Yangon’s industrial zones fail to receive promised 8 hours of electricity

A resident of Thaketa Industrial Zone expressed frustration, stating, “Power outages are common here, especially in the afternoon. We rarely get the full eight hours of electricity, which is very inconvenient for our work.”
When contacted about the outages in Thaketa, the YESC Call Center explained, “Due to reduced load, it usually takes at least two hours to restore electricity.”
Similar complaints have emerged from the South Dagon and Hlaing Tharay industrial zones, where locals also report inconsistencies in power supply, despite the official eight-hour guarantee. “Power cuts typically happen in the afternoons during our working hours, making it very inconvenient,” noted a South Dagon resident.
Starting September 28, residential areas in the Yangon Region will be subject to a four-hour rotation for electricity supply. The relevant township electricity offices have stated that industrial zones will receive power during the designated hours of 9am to 5pm.
Additionally, beginning September 1, electricity bills are set to increase significantly, with residential rates rising from a maximum of 125 kyats to 300 kyats, and commercial rates jumping from 180 kyats to 500 kyats, according to the Ministry of Electric Power.
