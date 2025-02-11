DSI to seek arrest warrants for BGF leaders in Myanmar

Last month, Liu informed Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau that 36 major Chinese call-centre scam gangs were operating in Myawaddy, Myanmar, employing over 100,000 scammers to defraud victims.

“These names were not provided by Liu. The DSI has been working independently on this case and is proceeding cautiously,” Tawee stated.

Authorities Target Financial Assets of Suspects

The DSI is working closely with the Office of the Attorney-General to finalise the list of suspects before seeking arrest warrants, as the crimes occurred outside Thailand.

Additionally, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) is collaborating with the DSI to trace and seize the financial assets of those involved.

Once the warrants are issued, Thai authorities will coordinate with Myanmar to arrest and extradite the suspects. This cooperation will be carried out through ASEAN channels, Tawee added.

International Pressure to Tackle Call-Centre Scams

Tawee declined to confirm whether arrest warrants would also be issued against call-centre scam gangs but noted that both the US and Chinese ambassadors had urged Thailand to take stronger action.

The US and China regard these gangs as a “threat to humanity”, he said, adding that they also operate from the Golden Triangle and are involved in the illegal drug trade.

Myanmar Supports Thailand’s Crackdown Measures

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated that he was unaware of the plans to seek arrest warrants for the three BGF leaders.

However, he emphasised that Myanmar’s government supports Thailand’s recent measures to cut off electricity and fuel supplies to five Myanmar border areas to pressure criminal groups.

Since these areas are controlled by ethnic minority groups, Myanmar’s central government lacks jurisdiction over them.

Thailand is now evaluating whether to extend similar measures to other crime hotspots such as Poi Pet in Cambodia and Kings Roman in Laos, Maris added.