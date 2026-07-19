Suan Dusit Poll highlights entertainment venue fire safety concerns

Academic urges loopholes closed and laws strictly enforced

Pornpan Buathong, President of Suan Dusit Poll, said the losses from the incident had again prompted the public to question gaps in law enforcement, directly affecting confidence in government oversight.

She said laws could be effective only when state officials enforced them seriously and consistently.

Asst Prof Sorasak Munsilp, Head of the Bachelor of Laws Programme at the School of Law and Politics, Suan Dusit University, added that the incident had severely affected public sentiment in Thailand and reflected laxity in the work of state officials, whether in enforcing building-control laws or laws governing entertainment venues.

Agencies directly responsible, such as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Royal Thai Police, must conduct strict, continuous inspections of high-risk premises, rather than doing so only in response to short-term news coverage.

Speed up relief and prevent history from repeating itself

Assistant Professor Sorasak also stressed that the government must act immediately to provide relief to those affected and ensure compensation is paid as quickly as possible.

He added that if inspecting agencies found state officials had neglected or failed in their duties, the state must punish them decisively to establish the proper standard.

The survey reflected a clear public call for the government to draw lessons from the entertainment-venue fire, bring fire-protection systems up to international standards and ensure that officials across all agencies work transparently to prevent another such tragedy in the future.