Chiang Mai’s Lanna heritage bid enters crucial UNESCO stage 





Nomination enters international assessment

The Cabinet approved the nomination dossier on January 13, 2026, before Thailand formally submitted it to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris on February 1.

The nomination is now being evaluated by an advisory body to the World Heritage Committee. It is expected to be considered at the committee’s annual session in June or July 2027.

Chiang Mai’s cultural heritage property has been on UNESCO’s Tentative List since 2015 and has passed through several stages of research, consultation and review ahead of its formal nomination.

The dossier presents the property’s Outstanding Universal Value on two main grounds: its political development, which reflects the influence of Buddhism, and its architecture, which represents Lanna civilisation during the 19th and 20th Buddhist centuries.



Three groups included in nomination

The proposed World Heritage property is divided into three main groups.

The first covers Chiang Mai’s city walls, moat and corner bastions. It includes five gates — Chang Puak, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Suan Prung and Suan Dok — and four corner bastions: Si Phum, Ka Tam, Ku Hueang and Hua Lin.

This group also contains major historic monuments and temples, including Wat Chiang Man, Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Phra Singh and Wat Suan Dok.

The second group comprises Wat Umong and Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, while the third comprises the Wat Chet Yot complex. Together, the sites reflect Chiang Mai’s historical, religious, architectural and cultural development as the former capital of the Lanna kingdom.



Further information may be requested

Following the field inspection, ICOMOS experts will hold discussions with Thai authorities and may request further details or clarification before preparing their recommendations for the World Heritage Committee.

Thailand will be required to respond to questions and submit any additional information within the specified timeframe. The Fine Arts Department and its 7th Regional Office in Chiang Mai will continue to provide advice and support to the provincial authorities and agencies involved throughout the process.

Sabeeda stressed that the campaign was not merely an attempt to secure international recognition for individual monuments. It also represented an effort to affirm the value of Lanna civilisation to humanity and strengthen Thailand’s position on the global cultural stage.