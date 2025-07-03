2nd Army Area chief urges Thais to visit archaeological sites along Surin border

Architectural styles and inscriptions suggest that it was built between the 11th and 13th centuries, with religious rituals recorded from the 12th and 16th Buddhist centuries. Prasat Ta Muen Thom is considered older than its nearby counterparts, Ta Muen and Ta Muen Toch.

Prasat Ta Muen Toch: The Hospital Chapel of King Jayavarman VII

Prasat Ta Muen Toch, a smaller but significant temple, forms part of the Prasat Ta Muen group. Unlike the Hindu Ta Muen Thom, it is believed to have been an "arogayasala," or hospital chapel, built during the reign of King Jayavarman VII (late 12th to early 13th centuries).

King Jayavarman VII was a devout Mahayana Buddhist who constructed numerous hospitals and dharmasalas across his empire. Prasat Ta Muen Toch is one of the 102 hospital shrines he is recorded to have built.

Prasat Ta Khwai: A Shiva Shrine in the Dangrek Mountains

Prasat Ta Khwai, another ancient Khmer temple, was constructed as a Hindu shrine dedicated to the god Shiva. It houses a Shiva linga and is believed to have been built in the late 11th or early 12th century, possibly during the reign of King Jayavarman VII.

The temple is located on a ridge near the Dongrak Mountains, a historically important range that formed a natural boundary and housed many significant Khmer sites.

