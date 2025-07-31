Thailand Urges Cambodia to Halt Violations Before Peace Talks

Thailand's Special Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Management (SOC-TCBSM) has reiterated the Kingdom's firm stance on the ongoing border conflict, calling for Cambodia to cease all forms of agreement violations "genuinely and sincerely" before resuming bilateral negotiations.
Speaking at Government House on Thursday, Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the outcomes of the latest SOC-TCBSM meeting.
She emphasised Thailand's unwavering commitment to strictly upholding the ceasefire agreement and resolving the current situation through peaceful means.
"Thailand therefore calls on Cambodia to immediately and genuinely cease all forms and types of agreement violations, and to seriously and sincerely uphold the ceasefire agreement," Maratee stated. "Thailand is ready to engage in bilateral negotiations with Cambodia at any time. We await an official invitation from Cambodia to participate in the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, as previously agreed. This will be another crucial step towards finding a joint solution."
In a move to inform the international community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will lead a delegation of 22 foreign media outlets, alongside military attachés and Thai media, on an observation visit to the Thai-Cambodian border tomorrow, 1st August.
Maratee underscored the paramount importance of safety during the visit.
"Since Thailand is not the aggressor, we cannot know in advance when it will be safe, so we must wait for certainty on this matter," she explained.
She explicitly stated that Thailand's objective for the visit is not to create "false images" or disseminate "distorted information" by accusing Cambodia of actions such as the alleged kidnapping of Thai soldiers – a claim previously made by Cambodia against Thailand.
Instead, the focus will be on "quality communication, reflecting the real events that have occurred."
Maratee confirmed that the visiting delegation would witness the extensive damage to civilian homes, hospitals, schools, and public facilities, which she stated were initiated and specifically targeted by Cambodia.
She condemned these actions as violations of international humanitarian law, human rights principles, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
She highlighted that these breaches have resulted in numerous innocent casualties and the displacement of over 100,000 civilians into shelters.