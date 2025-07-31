Thailand Urges Cambodia to Halt Violations Before Peace Talks

Thailand's Special Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Management (SOC-TCBSM) has reiterated the Kingdom's firm stance on the ongoing border conflict, calling for Cambodia to cease all forms of agreement violations "genuinely and sincerely" before resuming bilateral negotiations.

Speaking at Government House on Thursday, Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the outcomes of the latest SOC-TCBSM meeting.

She emphasised Thailand's unwavering commitment to strictly upholding the ceasefire agreement and resolving the current situation through peaceful means.

"Thailand therefore calls on Cambodia to immediately and genuinely cease all forms and types of agreement violations, and to seriously and sincerely uphold the ceasefire agreement," Maratee stated. "Thailand is ready to engage in bilateral negotiations with Cambodia at any time. We await an official invitation from Cambodia to participate in the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, as previously agreed. This will be another crucial step towards finding a joint solution."

In a move to inform the international community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will lead a delegation of 22 foreign media outlets, alongside military attachés and Thai media, on an observation visit to the Thai-Cambodian border tomorrow, 1st August.